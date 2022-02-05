MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department announced Saturday the arrest of a robbery suspect accused of injuring an officer.
Interim Police Chief Manny Morales thanked the community for helping in the arrest of 33-year-old Victor Fernandez.READ MORE: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Asks For Probe Into Party Switch Claims
Here is what he said in a tweet:
“Mr. Fernandez has been taken into custody – A huge thanks to all the members of the community that assisted our apprehension teams in bringing this violent criminal off our @CityofMiami streets. When the cops and the community work together we make a huge positive impact!”READ MORE: Miami Weather: Stationary Front Brings Showers To Our Area
According to police, the officer was physically attacked by Fernandez when he went to take him into custody at 4100 West Flagler Street.
Fernandez was wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday at NE 3rd Court and NE 55th Street.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder
Police did not releasse additional information.