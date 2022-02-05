MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A $25,000 reward is being offered by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killing of an eight-year-old girl.
PBSO investigators said the girl was a victim of a drive-by shooting that happened in the 500 block of SE 1st Street, in Belle Glade, at around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
No additional information was immediately known.