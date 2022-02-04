Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Four people are being sought in connection to a fight in the parking lot of a Davie arcade store in which a woman was slammed to the ground.

It started with a verbal fight between a group of people and the woman, who is seen on surveillance video recording it on her cell phone.

Another woman knocks the phone out of her hand and then a man charged her, knocking her to the ground.

Another man then picks up the woman’s phone and walks away.

Anyone who can identify those involved is urged to call Davie police.