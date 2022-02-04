FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting after a tug boat and a barge ran aground Thursday evening.
They said it happened about 8:45 p.m. off the coast of Deerfield Beach.
There were four people on the boat, no injuries were reported.
The Coast Guard said they working with the responsible party and partner agencies to free the vessels.