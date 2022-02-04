MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will announce the filing of criminal charges in the murders of homeless men in Miami at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, was arrested last year for reportedly shooting two homeless men in Miami on December 21, 2021. One of the men died. Maceo was charged with murder as well as attempted murder and ordered held without bond.

On Friday, we will learn if he faces additional charges.

Miami police said they were able to link Maceo to the shootings using ballistic test results from recovered bullet casings and surveillance video.

According to police, the dots began to connect when a witness flagged down an officer area 400 SW 2 Avenue at 8 p.m. about a person suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

The officer discovered the man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Nearly two hours later, another victim was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area of Miami Avenue and 21 Street.

Detectives connected the two incidents because of the short time span and the fact both victims were homeless.

Video on Miami Avenue captured a person in a black vehicle driving up to one of the victims who was lying on the ground and shooting him several times.

Officers were able to make out the type of vehicle and the tag number from the surveillance video.

Tactical robbery units later made contact with the vehicle and Maceo, who was in possession of a firearm that matched the caliber used in both crimes.

He was taken to the station for questioning.

It was at the station, that a lead investigator noticed that Maceo resembled a suspect wanted for a murder on October 16, 2021.

In that case, a homeless victim was horrifically murdered at Miami Avenue and 1st Street.