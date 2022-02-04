MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After last year’s race was canceled due to COVID, the Miami Marathon is returning for 2022.
Over 15,000 runners from the all over world are expected to make their way through the streets of Miami this year.
While the marathon doesn't start until 5:55 a.m. on Sunday, there will be road closures leading up to the event as well as on race day.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Friday, Feb. 4, as of 10 a.m.
- Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2 Street and NE 2 Street were partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of the boulevard closed, implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza is being rerouted to the southbound lanes at SE 1 Street until NE 2 Street where the counter-flow returns traffic patterns to normal.
- Saturday Feb. 5, at 8 a.m.
- All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be rerouted westbound on SE 2 Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1 street and rerouted west. This will close the Boulevard north and south from NE 1 Street to SE 1 Street.
- Sunday, Feb. 6, at 05 p.m.
- Road closures for the event will begin city wide and will re-open at approximately 11 a.m. following the tail of the race. Shortly after the last participant finishes the race, all road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5 p.m.
Click here to see a map of the marathon course. For a map of the bus reroutes, click here.