FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A North Lauderdale man has been charged in a deadly double shooting in Tamarac last December.
Quincy James, 29, has been charged with premeditated murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest without violence.
On December 26, 2021, Broward sheriff’s deputies were sent to check out reports of a suspicious incident in the 4600 block of NW 59th Street. There they found the bodies of two men in a vehicle who had been shot.
Detectives identified James as a person of interest and multiple search warrants were obtained.
On Tuesday, February 1st, detectives went to a home in the 6400 block of SW 18th Court in North Lauderdale to serve the warrants.
According to investigators, James barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. A sheriff's SWAT team was called in and tear gas was used to try and get him to surrender.
After approximately nine hours of negotiations, James was taken into custody Wednesday morning.