MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three men who were part of a Nazi rally in Orlando face assault charges after an attack on a Jewish student.

The three suspects are in their mid-40’s.

One is believed to be the leader of a White supremacist group based in Central Florida.

Police said the victim just drove by the rally, which was being held at a busy intersection, and the suspects approached his car and attacked him.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says there may be more arrests.

