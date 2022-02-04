MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three men who were part of a Nazi rally in Orlando face assault charges after an attack on a Jewish student.
The three suspects are in their mid-40's.
One is believed to be the leader of a White supremacist group based in Central Florida.
Police said the victim just drove by the rally, which was being held at a busy intersection, and the suspects approached his car and attacked him.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says there may be more arrests.