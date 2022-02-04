MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect that injured an officer.
According to police, the officer was physically attacked by 33-year-old Victor Fernandez when he went to take him into custody at 4100 West Flagler Street.
Fernandez is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday at NE 3rd Court and NE 55th Street.
He was last seen driving a white 2018 4-door Honda Accord with a state license tag number ESJ P69. Police said the car has dark tints and a broken driver's side headlight.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami police at (305) 603-6370 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”