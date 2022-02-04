MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and are facing child abuse charges.
The judge told 44-year-old Natalia Vazquez she is prohibited from any interaction with her children.
Her boyfriend, 34-year-old, Jonatan Burgosdoria was also arrested.
According to the arrest report, the investigation began when the child's school contacted DCF.
After seeing a bump on the child’s head, the child told the teacher her mother had done that.
Police said the children told investigators they were hit by their mother and her boyfriend on numerous occasions.
They are both charged with child neglect and abuse.
The children are now in the care of DCF.