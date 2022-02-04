MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has left a lot of families struggling to pay their rent, but there is encouraging news.
The Florida Department of Children and Families has just received an additional $740 million in federal funds to continue to operate the emergency rental assistance program, called Our Florida.
It has provided relief to more than 160,000 households since it was launched in May of 2021, distributing more than $858 million to help Florida tenants on the road to recovery.
To be eligible for benefits, renters must be low-income or unemployed, experienced a loss of income or financial hardship during the last year and be behind on rent or utility payments or at risk of falling behind.
To learn more, visit ourflorida.com.