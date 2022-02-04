MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning crash in northwest Miami-Dade left one person dead and shut down part of Milam Dairy Road on Friday.
Two cars headed southbound on Northwest 72nd Avenue at Northwest 60th Street crashed around 6 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Police. Detectives said it appeared the cars clipped each other before slamming into a pole and fence outside a warehouse.READ MORE: Miami Beach Issues Second No Contact Water Advisory
One person, a 47-year-old man, was killed when his car overturned and he was ejected. Detectives told CBS4 the man wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.READ MORE: Tug Boat Ran Aground Off Deerfield Beach
A 42-year-old man in the second car walked away from the crash unhurt.
“We can’t stress it enough. Wear seatbelts. Speed kills, seatbelts can save lives,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta with the Miami-Dade Police Department.MORE NEWS: Bicyclist Killed In Sunrise Hit And Run Crash
The crash and investigation shut down Milam Dairy Road in both directions from Northwest 62nd to 58th Street.