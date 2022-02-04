MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention technician has been arrested and is facing charges related to engaging in fraudulent activity for financial gain.

BSO said Jada Ja’Nai Mozie, 28, faces three counts of scheme to defraud a financial institution and two counts of uttering a forged instrument.

Authorities said that on Sept. 22, 2021, BSO’s Department of Human Resources was contacted to verify employment and income for Mozie, who was applying for an apartment lease.

“When Human Resources representatives received Mozie’s paystub from the requestor, it was determined it had been altered with an inflated income. HR employees shared their suspicion and concerns with the Public Corruption Unit.”

Also, according to detectives, on March 21, 2021, Mozie used an inflated income amount and false business information to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, intended to help businesses suffering financial loss due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mozie had no record of owning or operating a business in 2019, as she claimed on her application, according to investigators.

Police said Mozie was approved for the loan and received $20,832 in her bank account. Investigators also said Mozie provided false income and business information on Aug. 7, 2021, when applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). She received $15,000 in grant money based on the business information she provided, BSO said.

BSO public corruption detectives said Mozie applied for a credit card on July 31, 2021, using a social security number she bought for $200. Detectives later learned the social security number belonged to someone residing in Miami-Dade County.

“During their investigation, detectives also determined on Sept. 25, 2021 and Sept. 28, 2021, when Mozie applied for leases for two separate apartment rentals, she used fraudulent paystubs, bank statements and employment verification forms.”

“Our Human Resource employees are to be commended. Their vigilance led to this internal investigation involving one of our own,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “The more our Public Corruption Unit investigators probed, the more criminal activity they uncovered.”

Mozie is suspended without pay.