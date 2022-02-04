MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bicyclist is dead Friday evening because of a hit-and-run driver.
It happened earlier in the day in the 3400 block of Nob Hill Road.
The impact of the crash was so violent, it cut the victim’s bicycle in half.
Investigators say a traffic camera captured video of that bike just before the crash.
The bike had flashing lights and safety equipment on it, according to detectives.
CBS4 News found out the victim was an older man who was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
No other information was available.