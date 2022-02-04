FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man on a bicycle died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run crash in Sunrise.
Police said they received a call about the crash at North Nob Hill Road and West Oakland Park Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m.
The cyclist and the vehicle were both traveling north on Nob Hill Road when the man was struck. The driver fled the scene.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted the bicycle in the grass on the side of the road, it had been snapped in half. The critically injured man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.
Police said a traffic camera in the area captured an image of the bike before the crash, it had flashing lights and safety equipment. It did not capture an image of the car that hit the cyclist.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Sunrise police.