MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has formally charged Willy Suarez Maceo in the murders of two homeless men.

“These types of homicides are best known as serial killings. It’s a series of chances like detached killings that can defy a community’s perception of danger and safety,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Maceo has been charged with first degree murder in the killings of a 56-year-old man on December 21, 2021, and a 59-year-old man in October 2021. He’s also been charged with attempted murder in the December shooting.

“These types of anonymous seemingly haphazard killings can create a real sense of fear and unease, particularly among those who may identify as part of a targeted population,” said Fernandez Rundle. “In this case, the targeted population were Miami Dade homeless men who sleep outdoors in our community. These are some of our most vulnerable individuals in our community.”

WATCH: Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle New Conference

Maceo, 25, was arrested at the end of last year and has been held without bond.

In the December shooting, a witness flagged down an officer at 400 SW 2 Avenue at 8 p.m. about a person suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

The officer discovered the man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Nearly two hours later, another man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area of Miami Avenue and 21 Street.

Detectives connected the two incidents because of the short time span and the fact both men were homeless.

Video on Miami Avenue captured a person in a black vehicle driving up to one of the victims who was lying on the ground and shooting him several times.

Officers were able to make out the type of vehicle and the tag number from the surveillance video.

Miami police said they were able to link Maceo to the shootings using ballistic test results from recovered bullet casings and the surveillance video.

He was taken to the station for questioning.

It was then that a lead investigator noticed that Maceo resembled a suspect wanted in a murder on October 16. In that case, a homeless man was horrifically murdered at Miami Avenue and 1st Street.