Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Teacher Of The Year

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has picked its teacher of the year.

The 2023 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year award went to Unethia Fox from South Miami Senior High.

READ MORE: Rehabbed Manatee Released In The Florida Keys

Teacher of the Year Unethia Fox (Source: M-DCPS)

Fox actually went to South Miami High as a student-athlete. She’s now a coach and a special education math teacher.

READ MORE: ‘It’s Becoming Unaffordable’: Broward Property Taxes Skyrocketing

The runner up was Derek Bostick from South Dade Technical College.

The Rookie Teacher of the Year award went to Gabriela Goitía Vázquez from Alonzo and Tracy Morning Senior High.

MORE NEWS: A Miami Shelter Is Going Beyond Basic Needs, Giving Homeless People Job Training

Rookie Teacher of the Year Gabriela Goitía Vázquez (Source: M-DCPS)

CBSMiami.com Team