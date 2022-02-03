MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has picked its teacher of the year.
The 2023 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year award went to Unethia Fox from South Miami Senior High.READ MORE: Rehabbed Manatee Released In The Florida Keys
Fox actually went to South Miami High as a student-athlete. She’s now a coach and a special education math teacher.READ MORE: ‘It’s Becoming Unaffordable’: Broward Property Taxes Skyrocketing
The runner up was Derek Bostick from South Dade Technical College.
The Rookie Teacher of the Year award went to Gabriela Goitía Vázquez from Alonzo and Tracy Morning Senior High.MORE NEWS: A Miami Shelter Is Going Beyond Basic Needs, Giving Homeless People Job Training