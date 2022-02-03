MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials said Thursday they are taking steps to make sure that Miami International Boat Show organizers follow the permitting conditions they are required to comply with and to monitor any impacts to manatees.

The Miami International Boat Show will be taking place between February 16-20.

In 2021, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved a modification on the Boat Show’s Class I permit to conduct sea trials at the current location for the 2022 boat show event. The authorization also requires that officials submit a report documenting any impacts to manatees during the show.

The conditions of the permit require the Miami International Boat Show to comply with additional manatee protection measures beyond the standard manatee conditions for all works in tidal waters including the following:

— The Miami International Boat Show is required to provide manatee observers on each sea trial vessel.

— Make all staff associated with the show responsible for documenting and notifying the management of any manatees spotted in the vicinity of the show.

— Provide aerial manatee observers by either helicopter or drone.

— All in-water activities are required to cease (including sea trials) upon the notification of authorities or the designated manatee observers that manatees are located near the show.

Additional measures concerning manatee safety include:

— Having biologists/inspectors onsite in at least one vessel, for the duration of the show and will have at least two staff members landside to ensure that the permit conditions are adhered to.

— Coordinating with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) and Miami-Dade Police Department Marine Patrol to provide additional law enforcement during the show including air support and additional law enforcement vessels.

— Making sure that the sea trial vessels are adhering to the conditions of the permit, including adhering to the approved travel routes and displaying the correct signage identifying each of the sea trial vessels. Authorities will also require the sea trial vessels to document all travel during the show in logs and to submit the sea trial logs within seven days after the completion of the show.