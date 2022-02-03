MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men detained in connection with a robbery earlier this week have been charged.
Larry White, 19, and Tyrese Blue, 20, are accused of robbing a man on Tuesday after he withdrew a large amount of money from the TD Bank branch at 92nd Avenue and W Flagler Street.READ MORE: Florida GOP Senators Support Abortion Limit
On Wednesday, a vehicle matching the description of the car they were driving showed up at the same bank.READ MORE: Popular Salad Dressings Recalled Over Missing Item On Label
An eagle eyed security guard called the police.MORE NEWS: 'A Massive, Massive Issue For The NFL, The Miami Dolphins': Brian Flores Explosive Claims In Class Action Lawsuit
Both men were taken into custody and charged with armed robbery.