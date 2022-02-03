Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men detained in connection with a robbery earlier this week have been charged.

Larry White, 19, and Tyrese Blue, 20, are accused of robbing a man on Tuesday after he withdrew a large amount of money from the TD Bank branch at 92nd Avenue and W Flagler Street.

On Wednesday, a vehicle matching the description of the car they were driving showed up at the same bank.

An eagle eyed security guard called the police.

Both men were taken into custody and charged with armed robbery.

