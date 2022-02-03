PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Ahead of World Cancer Day, Memorial Cancer Institute has unveiled a new tool in the fight against lung cancer.
It’s the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, in part because it’s discovered in such advanced stages.
Well, the new “Monarch” will hopefully put an end to that by allowing doctors to diagnose the disease earlier and get patients the treatment they need sooner.
Memorial Cancer Institute is the first in South Florida to use the innovative technology for early detection of lung cancer.