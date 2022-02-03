MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Felix Varela Senior High School teacher is facing serious charges after being accused of acting inappropriately with a female student.

Police said it happened during class on Friday, January, 28, when Spanish teacher Andy Barbosa-Morell, 40, approached the victim while she was sitting at her desk.

Barbosa leaned down and caressed the victim’s leg right below her knee and asked if she was OK, according to investigators.

The victim told police she felt “Creeped” out by Barbosa and ignored him. The victim then asked Barbosa why he was staring at her.

The arrest report goes on to say that later, during class, the victim engaged in verbal conversation with another student, and then placed her head down on the desk.

“Barbosa, then walked over to the victim, grabbed her by the back of her head while gripping his hands in her hair and jerked her head up and back. Barbosa then placed his lips on the victim’s ear and whispered softly, ‘No hable.’ Barbosa then forcefully pushed the victim’s head forward.”

Police said this continued to “Creep” the victim out causing her to become afraid.

“At the end of the class, after the bell rang and students were exiting the class, Barbosa spoke out to the victim, and said, ‘No hug?’ ‘Give me a kiss’ in Spanish.”

The victim told police she exited the classroom as soon as she could and described Barbosa’s actions to be as if he was attempting to “sexually engage her.”

Authorities interviewed several classmates and said they corroborated the victim’s account of what happened.

Barbosa told police that he did not remember the incident.

He was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

Barbosa faces charges including child abuse and offenses against students by authority figure.