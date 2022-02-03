MIAMI (CBS) – An outbreak of listeria linked to recalled bags of Dole garden salads killed two people and sickened 17 others in 13 states, according to federal health officials.
The outbreak is tied to packaged salads and sold under 11 brands, including Dole, Kroger, and Nature's Promise, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday in an update of its investigation.
Dole Fresh Vegetables at the end of October recalled salad products sold in 10 states after a sample tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and potentially deadly infections. The company has since recalled additional products containing iceberg lettuce produced by contaminated equipment.
Recalled salad products from a Dole plant in Springfield, Ohio, were distributed in Florida and 23 other states. All contained a best-if-used-by date between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022, according to a January notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
Recalled salad products from another facility in Soledad, California, were sold in Florid and 29 other states. All contained a best-if-used-by date between December 23, 2021, and January 8, 2022.
The CDC is also investigating another listeria outbreak linked to recalled packaged salads produced by Fresh Express. The agency reports 10 hospitalizations and one death in that separate outbreak.