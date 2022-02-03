Get The App
A Miami Shelter Is Going Beyond Basic Needs, Giving Homeless People Job Training
Few communities have faced a more difficult time during the pandemic than the homeless.
Florida Tax Revenues Beat Projections In December
With inflation helping boost sales tax collections, money continues to amass for state lawmakers as they patch together a budget for next fiscal year.
Famous Local Faces From Black History
February is Black History Month, a federally recognized, annual celebration that has existed since 1926. It provides the opportunity for all Americans to reflect on the significant roles that African Americans have played in the shaping of U.S. history.
Famous Faces From Black History
February is Black History Month, a federally recognized, annual celebration that has existed since 1926 It provides the opportunity for all Americans to reflect on the significant roles that African Americans have played in the shaping of U.S. history.
‘Egregious Lack Of Representation & Opportunity’: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Brings Up Brian Flores’ Lawsuit On Capitol Hill
The topic of Brian Flores' class action lawsuit claiming discrimination and racist hiring practices in the NFL came up Thursday on Capitol Hill.
Luther Campbell On Brian Flores Lawsuit: 'Black Ownership Critical, But There Needs To Be Action From Within Community'
Community activist Luther Campbell is speaking out about the Brian Flores lawsuit and allegations of discrimination.
John Elway Defends Against ‘False And Defamatory Claims’ In Brian Flores’ Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
“It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him."
PIX: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win
New World Symphony Celebrates Black History Month With Harlem Renaissance Festival
Black History Month is kicking off in South Florida with a week-long festival celebrating the 20th century's intellectual and cultural movement known as the Harlem Renaissance.
South Florida Resident Hits $1.3 Million Slot Machine Jackpot At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
A lucky Sunrise resident is celebrating a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
CBSNews Miami Now Available For Free On Pluto TV
Ready to cut the cord? CBSNews Miami, our direct-to-consumer 24-hour local streaming service is now available, for free, on PlutoTV.
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
National YoungArts Week Features Week Of Virtual Perfomances and Exhibitions
They are the next generation of top emerging artists, the 2022 finalists of the National YoungArts Week.
Taste Of The Town: Orno Is Farm-To-Table Fare With Vegetables and Herbs Grown From Chef Niven Patel's Own Farm
Orno, located in the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables is a large, elegant restaurant with a huge open-air kitchen. It’s co-owned by Chef Niven Patel, who was named Best New Chef of 2020 by Food and Wine Magazine.
Second Crystal Cruises Ship Remains In Bahamas Due To Lawsuit
A second Crystal Cruises ship was diverted to the Bahamas to avoid a judge's order to seize one of the cruise line's ships in a legal dispute over fuel bills.
A Miami Shelter Is Going Beyond Basic Needs, Giving Homeless People Job Training
