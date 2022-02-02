MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores‘ bombshell lawsuit accuses the NFL of racism in hiring coaches.

Currently, the NFL has just one Black head coach after years of expressing its desire to increase diversity in top sideline jobs.

Flores is the son of Honduran immigrants to the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn.

He played linebacker at Boston College after attending Poly Prep, where he was a running back and linebacker from 1999 through 2002. An injury prevented him from playing in the NFL.

In 2004, at the age of 23, he joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He was promoted to Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in 2008, where he won four Super Bowls as an assistant coach.

Then he was hired to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019 after 15 years of serving as a Patriots assistant.

He was the Dolphins 12th head coach.

He led the Dolphins for three years, including two winning seasons, before being fired on January 10, 2022.

He filed his racial discrimination lawsuit on Feb. 1, 2022, the first day of Black History Month.

Flores, 40, led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

Flores’ best season was in 2020 when the Dolphins posted a 10-6 record, but did not make the playoffs. They were 9-8 this past season.

An October 2021 report listed Flores as the 23rd highest-paid coach of the season, with an estimated annual salary of $3 million.

Flores’ birthday is February 24 and he is the the second of Maria and Raul Flores’ five sons.

He met his wife, Jennifer Duncan, while they were in college. They got married in 2009 and have three children, Miles, Maxwell, and Liliana. The boys are eight and seven and his daughter is five.