SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Wednesday marked one year since two FBI agents were shot and killed while serving a warrant in Sunrise.
Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, were shot and killed in the line of duty while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise.
Three other agents were shot and wounded; two suffered injuries requiring hospital care. The third injured agent did not require hospitalization.
The shooting took place at around 6 a.m. at the Water Terrace apartment complex on Reflections Boulevard.
The agents were serving the warrant as part of a child porn investigation.