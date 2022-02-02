MIAMI (CBSMiami) — TreVonte’ Citizen brought a little bit of drama to the hat game on Wednesday, picking up the hats of four schools before settling on the orange and green of the Miami Hurricanes during 2022 National Signing Day.
The 4-star running back out of Lake Charles, LA pulled off one of the biggest Signing Day surprises by choosing to commit to Mario Cristobal and the Canes over schools like Auburn, LSU and Florida.
Citizen is one of the highest rated recruits in their 2022 class and the 9th ranked running back in the class according 247 Sports.
The 6-foot, 217-pound bruiser rushed for 1,121 yards and 14 touchdowns in three high school seasons.