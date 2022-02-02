MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A windy, warmer Wednesday ahead.

South Florida saw temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s early in the morning.

The breeze will build throughout the day out of the east, wind gusts could reach as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour. Due to the strong onshore breeze, there is a high risk of rip currents and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory has been issued due to the strong east wind and choppy conditions on the bays.

Highs today rise to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s and the breeze lightens up overnight.

The wind will increase once again on Thursday with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

Temperatures continue to warm up the rest of the week. We’ll be back in the low 80s by Friday and the breeze will subside slightly.

It will not be as blustery to end the week.

A cold front is set to move into Florida but will likely hit the brakes and stall to our north. The humidity will be higher this weekend along with our rain chance. Some showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs remain near seasonable in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees through early next week.

Oh, and not that it matters much in South Florida, but on Wednesday – Groundhog Day – Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter.