MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Brian Flores is laying out his demands for change in the NFL, arguing the league “…remains rife with racism, particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention of Black Head Coaches, Coordinators and General Managers.”

“Brian Flores has really seen the need for there to be greater mechanisms in place to fight for and ensure racial equality in the NFL,” said Broward Attorney Johnny McCray Junior.

McCray has fought racism and discrimination cases. He is not involved in this suit but believes Flores has a strong case.

“The NFL is a billion-dollar industry it’s comprised of 70% black athletes and when you look at the coaches on the sidelines, right now we have one black head coach,” McCray said.

Flores addresses that in his suit, demanding a list of changes. He wants to see an increased influence of Black individuals in hiring & termination and diversity of ownership.

He wants the NFL to include Black players & coaches in the interview process, have objectivity of hiring & termination and have reasons for hiring & termination in writing.

He’s also calling for an increase of Black offensive & defensive coordinators and a training program for lower-level Black coaches. He wants the NFL to incentivize hiring & retention and provide transparency of pay.

“I think with him having filed this lawsuit, individuals are going to galvanize in terms of supporting him. I think this is going to create individuals coming to the table to have some serious meaningful dialogue,” McCray said.

McCray notes the suit has already created conversation, the question now is what happens next.

“The question becomes whether or not the NFL wants to go to trial with a case like this. I believe there’s going to be some damning evidence,” he said.