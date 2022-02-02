FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Lauderhill.

According to investigators, on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. police received 911 calls about a shooting. When officers arrived they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot at NW 56th Avenue and 18th Place. The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

While detectives were investigating that shooting, police received calls about a second shooting involving two victims at 1100 NW 56th Avenue.

Lauderhill police told CBS4 News that the two people, who had been at a gathering prior to the shooting, left in their vehicle. While traveling west on NW 11th Street approaching NW 56th Avenue, an unknown vehicle approached and began shooting at them.

“The first time I heard it I thought it was fireworks but then when I hear it rapidly, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow! My daughter ran into the room and said ‘mom lie down on the bed!” said a resident who did not want to be identified.

The two people in the car were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman is currently in serious condition.

“It’s crazy, you know, because it’s people’s life. They need to stop the shooting, you know, life matters,” said the resident.

Investigators say the shootings do not appear to be connected. They are asking anyone with information to contact Lauderhill Police.