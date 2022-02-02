MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tip to police has led to a large police presence at a Miami-Dade bank.
It all started with a phone call to Miami-Dade police from a person who said a car was following them.READ MORE: Broward School Board Choose Two Finalists For Superintendent Position
The department’s robbery unit checked it out and determined the car may have been used in a previous bank robbery, according to Miami-Dade Police.
The car was located outside a TD Bank branch at 9201 W. Flagler Street.READ MORE: Miami Beach Water Advisory For Venetian Isles, Maurice Gibb Park
Two people inside the vehicle were detained, said police, who added a third suspect is believed to have locked themselves in a bathroom at the bank.
Police evacuated the area as a precaution while conducting their investigation.
The FBI says there was no bank robbery on Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Trump, DeSantis To Appear At This Year's CPAC In Orlando
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.