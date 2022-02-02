MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $10 million for colleges to authorize the creation and operation of Career and Technical Education (CTE) charter schools initiative.
The first five schools to be awarded funding are:
• Miami Dade College
• Northwest Florida State College
• Tallahassee Community College
• Santa Fe College
• St. Pete College
The funding is meant to create charter schools that will allow high school students to earn credentials and college credit while in high school.READ MORE: Miami Beach Water Advisory For Venetian Isles, Maurice Gibb Park
Officials said funding awarded also includes high school CTE dual enrollment programs, apprenticeships, and cybersecurity and IT training.
“I set a goal to make big improvements to workforce education opportunities in Florida, and we are making great strides,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s announcement will expand technical education opportunities across Florida, especially for high school students. These initiatives will also help businesses in Florida recruit highly-skilled workers to fill needed positions, thereby strengthening Florida’s economic base.”MORE NEWS: Trump, DeSantis To Appear At This Year's CPAC In Orlando
“Education is the great equalizer, and an educated workforce is an enormous asset for our state and national economy,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “I’m both grateful for Governor DeSantis’ visionary leadership and excited for the opportunities that lay ahead for so many Floridians.”