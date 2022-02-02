MARATHON (CBSMiami/FKNB) — Move over Punxsutawney Phil. A conch living in a “touch tank” at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters in Marathon came out of its shell Wednesday and reportedly saw its shadow, just like the infamous groundhog did earlier in the day.
The folklore surrounding Punxsutawney Phil means that there will be six more weeks of winter weather on tap for the U.S.
However, in the subtropical Florida Keys, "winter" temperatures average 77 degrees Fahrenheit during day and 67 degrees Fahrenheit at night, according to Chip Kasper, the lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Key West. Keys temperatures are usually the warmest in the U.S.
The conch is a mollusk (sometimes known as a sea snail) that is an enduring symbol of the Florida Keys. Native-born citizens proudly call themselves "conchs" and the island chain is known as the Conch Republic.
