FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – News that former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has filed a class-action lawsuit, claiming the “NFL remains rife with racism” has drawn some strong reactions from Fins fans about Flores and the team.

“I thought he was a great coach,” said Jamie Kris.

Samuel Montgomery added, “He should have never got fired, Miami never gave him a chance.”

Fins fans are still riled up about Flores’ firing, despite leading the team to its first back-to-back winning seasons since 2003.

“You think color had something to do with it?” CBS4’s Joel Waldman asked Montgomery.

“Somewhat, yes,” he replied.

And, now we know, Coach Flores felt the same way. His lawyers filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams, including the Dolphins, alleging racist hiring practices by the league.

“It’s definitely upsetting, you wouldn’t want any type of racism with regards to any type of business, in general, but especially something as big as the NFL,” noted Rodrigo Correa inside Bo’s Pub in Fort Lauderdale.

Thirty-two teams bring in billions in revenue, roughly 70-percent of the players are Black, there are no African American owners, and only one African American head coach.

“If there’s only one African American coach, that doesn’t make sense to me,” said Kris.

The lawsuit also alleges Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 per game in his first season to lose, so the team would get a higher draft pick, leaving former Fins Defensive End Kim Bokamper on the offensive.

“If that’s true and they have evidence of that, then I think it’s a situation where Mr. Ross may be forced to give up the team,” said Bokamper.

Bokamper admitted the league used to be an “old boys club,” but has made significant strides when it comes to diversity in the last decade and a half. But, he also acknowledged the brutal, “dog-eat-dog” nature of the NFL.

“It’s a very simple league. If they hire you to be a coach and you don’t produce, you’re gone. No matter what color you are, no matter what background you are, no matter what gender you are, no matter your sexual orientation,” said Bokamper.

Currently, there are five vacant head coaching jobs in the NFL.