FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The three semifinalists for the supervisor of Broward schools position went before the School Board on Wednesday and made their case as to why they deserve the job.

After the candidates completed their interviews, the board members voted and decided on two finalists.

They are current interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and retired Air Force colonel and businessman Michael Gaal.

The third candidate, Quintin Shepherd, a superintendent of an independent school district outside Houston, Texas, did not make the cut.

Cartwright was the first to be interviewed by board members. During questioning, she said as a child she experienced homelessness and disabilities which allows her a deep understanding of what students go through.

Cartwright has been leading the district since former Superintendent Robert Runcie left after he was charged with perjury related to a criminal corruption case against a former employee.

When his turn came, Gaal told the panel the first thing he did after coming into town was visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a mass shooting four years ago, to understand safety.

Shepherd was interviewed last. During questioning, he told the panel he grew up on a small working farm and designing career pathways is one way to help students succeed ⁦

After Wednesday’s vote, the School Board will meet on February 9th to vote on the next superintendent.