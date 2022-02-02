Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – l.com/tag/brian-flores/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Brian Flores, the first Hispanic American to coach the Miami Dolphins, started his coaching career with the New England Patriots in 2004 as a scouting assistant.

He was hired as the Miami Dolphins head coach in 2019 and fired this past January, after 3 seasons with the team.

Here is a timeline of his career:

COLLEGE
1999 -2002: Flores plays football at Boston College, as a linebacker

NFL
2004 — Joins the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant
2006 — Becomes a pro scout
2008 –  Promoted to coaching staff as a special teams coaching assistant
2010 — Title changes from offensive assistant coach to special teams
2011 –  Named defensive assistant
2012 –  Promoted to safeties’ coach.
2016 –  Named linebackers’ coach.
2018 –  Takes over defensive play-calling duties.

2019, February 4 — Flores is hired as 12th head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
2022, January 10 — Dolphins fire Flores. He had two years left in his contract.
With the Dolphins, he had a record of 24 wins and 25 losses with no postseason appearances
2022, February 1 — Flores files a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins and other teams claiming racial discrimination.

