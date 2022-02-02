MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a violent three-car crash in North Miami that claimed one life and sent a second person to the hospital.

It happened Monday, January 31st, just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of NW 7th Avenue and 119th Street.

The three vehicles involved, a white Land Rover and two cars, were each left mangled, car parts were scattered across NW 7th Avenue.

North Miami police said the driver of one of the cars died on the scene. The driver of the Land Rover was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable.

The driver of the third vehicle walked away unharmed.

The investigation found the Range Rover was going straight across NW 119 Street, the white and red Dodge was headed north on NW 7 Avenue, the driver of the second car was waiting to turn left onto NW 119 Street.

Police said their investigation revealed it was the driver of the Dodge, identified as 18-year-old Jahmel James Minott Jr., who caused the crash.

He’s been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, vehicular homicide in a reckless manner, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.