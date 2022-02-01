HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A lucky Sunrise resident is celebrating a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
According to the casino, Kari W. was playing a progressive slot machine called Dragon Link when she hit the massive jackpot with a $250 bet on Friday, Jan. 28.
This is the fourth $1 million jackpot to hit on the Dragon Link slot game at a Seminole Gaming property in less than 60 days.
The Dragon Link $1 million progressive jackpot games can be played in three Seminole casinos; Hollywood, Coconut Creek and Tampa.
In 2021, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood celebrated a record-breaking year, awarding more than $1.2 billion in slot machine jackpots. The integrated resort and casino paid out more than 420,000 jackpots, which equates to one jackpot nearly every minute.