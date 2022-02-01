MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – An alleged burglary suspect is now in police custody after a standoff in the parking lot of a Miami Gardens church.
The suspect was pursued by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies into the parking lot in the 3400 block of NW 189th Street shortly before noon.
The driver refused to get out of his black pickup truck.
In video from Chopper 4, BSO deputies had him surrounded by their vehicles with their guns drawn.
At one point, it appeared the suspect even threw cash out of the window of the truck.
The standoff, which lasted about 20 minutes, ended peacefully when he opened his door and surrendered.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.