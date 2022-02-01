TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved moving forward with an additional area code in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys, as the 305 and 786 area codes are expected to run out of numbers.

The new area code will cover the same territory as the 305 and 786 area codes and will be used for new phone customers or people adding lines. Current customers will keep their numbers.

The 305 and 786 area codes are expected to run out of numbers in early 2024 as South Florida continues growing and as cell phones and other technology require new numbers.

“As Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties continue to experience growth, the commission must do our part to fulfill the increasing demand for new lines in this region,” commission Chairman Andrew Fay said in a proposed statement. “This proposed (area code) overlay will allow this region to add new lines while also minimizing the impact to current residents of these counties.”

The commission in December also approved an additional area code for Palm Beach County because the 561 area code was in jeopardy of running out of numbers.

