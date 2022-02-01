MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mixed bag of temperatures Tuesday morning as we kicked off the month of February.

It was a cool start with some coastal areas in the mid to upper 60s, low to mid 50s inland.

You won’t need the heavy coat or thick sweaters anymore. As the breeze builds out of the east, it will be milder in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be more clouds around due to the strong onshore breeze.

The rain chance remains low. Winds may gust as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour leading to a dangerous risk of rip currents and hazardous boating conditions.

Tuesday night will be comfortably cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be downright windy at times with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour or stronger. Temperatures continue to climb to the upper 70s as we’ll enjoy a bit more sunshine and mainly dry weather.

Thursday highs will be near 80 degrees and the breeze will lighten up slightly. Friday will likely be our warmest day of the week with highs rising to the low 80s and a few stray showers will be possible due to an approaching cold front.

This weekend will be more humid with highs in the upper 70s and the rain chance will increase due to a front that is forecast to stall to our north and keep us unsettled.