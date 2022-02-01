TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A state bill that would eliminate salaries for school board members and increase scrutiny of the way public-school instructional materials and library books are chosen is now primed for consideration by the full House.

The measure (HB 1467) is largely centered on increasing parents’ involvement in the selection of books and other learning materials. The bill would convene committees for the purpose of “ranking, eliminating, or selecting” instructional materials to include parents.

The House Appropriations Committee on Monday signed off on the proposal after adding some tweaks.

An amendment adopted by the committee made clear that the part of the bill dealing with scrapping board members’ salaries would apply to members who are newly elected or re-elected on or after August 1, 2022.

“The intent is to make sure that when members decide to run for the position, they know upfront what the situation is with salaries,” said Republican Rep. Sam Garrison who sponsored the bill.

The amendment also would allow board members who wouldn’t receive salaries to receive “reimbursements” of up to $200 for each meeting they attend, up to a maximum of $4,800 per year.

Democrats on the panel bristled at capping board members’ yearly compensation at less than $5,000.

“We can’t throw money at problems, but we obviously can pay someone a living wage. And I don’t believe that what we’re offering to pay someone in the amendment is a living wage for the amount of meetings (they) have,” said Democratic Rep. Matt Willhit.

But Garrison disagreed.

“I would take issue with the notion of talking about this salary, such as it is, as being a living wage. It’s not designed to be. It’s about public service,” he said.

The Florida School Boards Association opposes the bill. Danielle Thomas, a lobbyist with the association, said the proposal would create “great inequalities” for school board members across the state and would favor “the elite” who could afford to work for no salary.

“School board members in Florida have chosen to take on the responsibility of overseeing the education, safety, and well-being of our most precious gift — our children,” Thomas said.

A similar Senate bill (SB 1300) needs approval from the Rules Committee before it can go to the floor. The Senate measure aims to make school board members’ salaries equal to the yearly pay of state legislators. Lawmakers make $29,697 per year.

(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)