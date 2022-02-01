Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Damara Holness, the daughter of former Broward mayor Dale Holness, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on Monday for fraud.

Last November, Holness pleaded guilty to lying on a coronavirus relief loan application to fraudulently receive hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Holness claimed through multiple documents that her consulting business employed 18 people. In reality, she did not employ anyone.

Based on the lies she was wired $300,000.

Holness received a sentence of 20 months imprisonment, 5 years of supervised release, restitution of $300,000, and a $100 special assessment, according to the Department of Justice.  She was given 90 days to surrender.

