MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready to cut the cord? CBSNews Miami, our direct-to-consumer 24-hour local streaming service is now available, for free, on PlutoTV.

So far, thousands of you have already turned to CBSNews Miami for breaking news, live local events, and your neighborhood forecast.

From your living room to your mobile device. CBS4 News has you covered and is your source for breaking news in between our traditionally scheduled daily newscasts.

WHAT IS CBSNEWS MIAMI? WATCH HERE TO FIND OUT

So, how can you watch CBSNews Miami?

You can access CBSNews Miami on the top of the CBSMiami.com homepage, CBSNews.com, or its available on televisions via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, Xbox, Playstation4 and now Pluto TV.

Viewers can also download the free CBS News app, then click on CBSMiami. .

CBSNews Miami and the portfolio of CBSNews Local services build on the success of CBSN, the pioneering 24/7 streaming news service from CBS News and CBS Interactive that delivers live national and global news coverage and in-depth reporting from CBS News’ team of trusted journalists.

The CBSNews Miami streaming service is powered by CBS4 News, the pulse of your community, anytime, anywhere.