FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a building in Coral Springs overnight.
It happened in the area of Coral Ridge Drive and NW 41 Street
CBS4’s Deborah Souverain on the scene said the car jumped a curb and ended up wedged against the building. There were several heavily armed officers searching around the building and a plaza next door.
One person was detained and put into a patrol car. It’s not clear if that person was arrested or being held for questioning.