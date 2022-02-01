Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a building in Coral Springs overnight.

It happened in the area of Coral Ridge Drive and NW 41 Street

CBS4’s Deborah Souverain on the scene said the car jumped a curb and ended up wedged against the building. There were several heavily armed officers searching around the building and a plaza next door.

One person was detained and put into a patrol car. It’s not clear if that person was arrested or being held for questioning.

