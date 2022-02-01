FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony to the job, may have to take action against him.
On Monday, a months-long investigation concluded that Tony lied numerous times about his past on several official documents.
During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis said he’ll discuss the findings with his aides before making a final decision.
"I talked to my staff, we're going to review everything and take a look. We saw the initial report and we'll review it in the coming days," he said.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says that it’ll send the results of the investigation to the Florida Commission on Ethics.
The commission could recommend penalties for Sheriff Tony, including his removal from office.
Tony has not commented on the investigation.