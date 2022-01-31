MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They are the next generation of top emerging artists, the 2022 finalists of the National YoungArts Week.

“There are 157 artists across 10 disciplines of the arts, and they come together for National YoungArts Week to convene with each other, to collaborate, and to learn from extraordinary artists who are working as professionals in their fields,” said YoungArts Artistic Director Lauren Snelling.

The young artists range in age from 15 to 18 in 10 disciplines of the arts including jazz, dance, theater, visual arts, and more.

“This year we had applications from 48 states and Puerto Rico and we are so incredibly proud of the diversity, of what the application pool represents, not just a wide variety of disciplines, but also artists who are coming from so many backgrounds and ethnicities,” Snelling said.

This year due to COVID the program, which kicked off on January 29th, is all online. Audiences will be able to see free, taped, and edited virtual performances, films, and presentations which are typically presented at New World Center and the YoungArts Campus in Miami.

Talyor Moxey and Lucas Hunter, both from Miami, are finalists performing during the week.

Moxey, age 15, has been dancing since she was 6-years-old. She submitted to YoungArts in the contemporary category. The day she was found out she was chosen she was thrilled.

“It was really cool. I was so excited the entire day I was like ‘Oh my God, is this real life?’,” she said. “Just being able to say I experienced YoungArts week, in general, is amazing. Some people can’t even imagine saying that. So I’m just really grateful to say I was a part of YoungArts week, even if it was through a computer screen. I felt a connection.“

Hunter is a singer-songwriter from Miami now attending college in Canada where he’s studying music. He applied for four years before being named a finalist this year.

“To finally get to be a finalist is kind of cathartic for me, “ Hunter said. “It’s really something. I’ve been working for so many years and getting my music recognized is something I’ve always wanted. YoungArts pushed me to get further and further in my path to reach that.”

You can find National YoungArts Week performances, readings, and exhibitions through February 4 nightly at 8 p.m. atyoungarts.org.