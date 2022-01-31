MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another chilly start across South Florida on Monday with temperatures in the 40s. However, it was not as cold as Sunday morning, temperatures remain well below our normal low of 62 degrees.

Temperatures will climb to the low 70s in the afternoon as the wind begins to shift out of the northeast.

Monday night we will cool down to the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday afternoon will be milder with highs near the mid 70s.

The gradual warm-up continues midweek as highs rise to the upper 70s on Wednesday. Lows will be near normal in the upper 60s by Thursday morning. The breeze will build on Thursday and highs will be in the upper 70s.

By Friday we will see the return of the 80s in the afternoon with the chance for a few showers.

A front is forecast to move north of South Florida late week but there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing of the front’s arrival. Some forecast models indicate the front may weaken or stall out north of us this weekend. For now, we have the potential for scattered showers this weekend and highs will likely remain in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.