MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins, who are still in search of a new head coach, plan for a second round of interviews with a few candidates this week.

So who should they settle on? Here’s what Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell thinks:

“I think they need an offensive-minded coach, similar to [Byron] Leftwich or Eric Bieniemy. I think Eric Bieniemy would do really well, because he did good with the Kansas City quarterback. So I think if they want somebody to develop Tua, because I know that was the friction, I think Eric Bieniemy is the probably the best thing out there,” he said.

WATCH: Luther ‘Uncle Luke’ Campbell On Dolphins Head Coach Search

A move like that would please former Heat star Chris Bosh.

The NBA Hall of Famer says he won’t watch the NFL until teams hire more Black head coaches.

“Watching the way the NFL is treating Black coaches has me pissed off. Plain and simple. Until they fix this, I cannot keep spending my weekends supporting the league,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Bosh says he wants his kids to watch the Super Bowl and see people who look like them on the sidelines.