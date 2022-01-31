MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Memorial University is one of the state’s oldest academic institutions and the only historically Black university in South Florida. For 143 years, it has been providing education and opportunities to students.

They take pride in their academics and their many programs, including aviation.

Unfortunately, there is a huge lack of funding for historically Black colleges and universities across the nation. Although a proposed bill in the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan would help with that, the plan has not passed and FMU is experiencing its own challenges and are asking for your help.

“When you invest in an institution and education that supports Black students you are investing in our future,” said Shaheewa Jarret Gelin, President of the Broward Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday, February 3rd, FMU will be hosting its third annual ‘Giving Day’.

“Your contribution to our Giving Day will allow us the opportunity to enhance our learning landscape, to continue to upgrade our technology in our classrooms,” said FMU Provost Jaclyn Hill.

With the public’s help, the university will also be able to give back.

“With new information and resources coming in, we’ll be able to give back to the community and help bridge the gap between technology, literacy, and help people understand different systems,” said Malcolm Longsworth, an FMU student.

“No gift is too small, no gift is too large, your contribution to our university will help us achieve our mission to an have an impact on our students as well as the community,” said Hill.

If you would like to donate, you can do so on the university’s website.