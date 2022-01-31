TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A building on the campus of Florida State University is closed while the school investigates claims of high levels of radon and black mold.
According to a report, obtained by our Tallahassee sister station WCTV, faculty members raised safety concerns identifying a so-called "cancer cluster."
That report says at least eight faculty and grad students who worked in the Sandels Building have been diagnosed with cancer in the last 10 years.
Three of them have died.
The university is now conducting an environmental health and safety assessment of the building, which includes additional radon tests through a third party.